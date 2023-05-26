OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in OneMain by 39.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in OneMain by 73.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.15.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

