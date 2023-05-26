Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Open Lending Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 16.24, a quick ratio of 16.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.19 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Open Lending by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Open Lending by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Open Lending by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 107,919 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

