Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Trading 0.8% Higher

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.27 and last traded at $26.21. 14,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 29,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $91.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 4.29% of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF

The Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (OVLH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the US large-cap space combined with an option overlay strategy, utilizing a put spread and long-term OTM put options. OVLH was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

