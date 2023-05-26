Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will earn $3.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.48. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $10.98 per share.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.48 by C($1.25). The business had revenue of C$4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.10 billion.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

TSE OVV opened at C$46.93 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$43.23 and a 52-week high of C$79.28. The stock has a market cap of C$11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$48.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

