PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.54. 103,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 202,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.21.
PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.
