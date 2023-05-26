PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.54. 103,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 202,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

PainReform Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.21.

Get PainReform alerts:

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PainReform

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PainReform Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PRFX Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.29% of PainReform at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PainReform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PainReform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.