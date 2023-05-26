Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. Pathward Financial has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $52.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.36 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Pathward Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $156,143.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,567.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 850 shares of company stock worth $37,057 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 1,977.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

