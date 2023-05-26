Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.
Pathward Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ CASH opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. Pathward Financial has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $52.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $156,143.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,567.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 850 shares of company stock worth $37,057 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 1,977.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.
About Pathward Financial
Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pathward Financial (CASH)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.