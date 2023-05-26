Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Rating) fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.05 and last traded at C$6.07. 15,802 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 12,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.63.

Perpetua Resources Stock Down 8.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$383.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95, a PEG ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

