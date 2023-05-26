Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.29

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 5958704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 4.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 61,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after buying an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

