Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Up 5.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $19.52 and last traded at $19.45. 648,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 532,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.
The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.
PLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday.
The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.18.
Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
