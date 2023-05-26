Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Up 5.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $19.52 and last traded at $19.45. 648,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 532,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

