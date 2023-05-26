Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading Down 6.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.1% on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as low as $28.94 and last traded at $29.03. Approximately 109,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 402,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

PHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,766.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,766.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $35,614.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,959.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,863 shares of company stock worth $834,743. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $43,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 16.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Phreesia by 85.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Phreesia by 610.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 62.71% and a negative return on equity of 52.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

