PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the April 30th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:PHK opened at $4.64 on Friday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89.
PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.