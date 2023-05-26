PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $133.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.63.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,541,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,356 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.