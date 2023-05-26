Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Trading Down 3.8%

Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Rating) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$17.90 and last traded at C$17.90. Approximately 57,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 90,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.61.

Primo Water Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.40.

About Primo Water

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

