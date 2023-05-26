Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 163,155 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 423,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 163,155 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $12,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $65.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

