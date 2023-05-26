Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,362 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of NCR by 103.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,366,000 after acquiring an additional 953,677 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 559.5% during the third quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 852,707 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,395,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,090,000 after acquiring an additional 679,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in NCR by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,645,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,928,000 after buying an additional 634,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

