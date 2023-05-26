Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,405 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 337,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $11,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:HCC opened at $33.52 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 49.16% and a net margin of 36.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

