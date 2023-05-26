Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 1,195.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,133 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $12,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 27.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 349.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $915,000.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $204.93 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.48 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.89.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

