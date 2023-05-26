Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 23,859 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 632,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after buying an additional 241,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 121,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $11.59 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 38.76%. The company had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,881.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,881.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,151 shares of company stock worth $3,974,706. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

CPRX has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

