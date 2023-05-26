Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,294 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the third quarter worth $13,758,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 37.7% in the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,731,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,647,000 after purchasing an additional 747,200 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 233.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 773,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 541,589 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 676.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 471,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 411,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 7,080.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 373,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 368,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNT opened at $29.20 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

