Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 648 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 333,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $35.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.05. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $2,753,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,450,771.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,569 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,606.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $2,753,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,450,771.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,897 shares of company stock worth $4,126,378. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

