Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 83,010 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $11,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,464,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,669,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,807,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,270,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

BFH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 33,711 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $799,624.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,303,192 shares in the company, valued at $102,071,714.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 553,511 shares of company stock worth $14,855,962. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BFH opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

