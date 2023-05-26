Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $12,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth $53,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Bank of America dropped their price target on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Insider Transactions at Masco

Masco Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 123,058 shares of company stock worth $6,626,199. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $50.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.65. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.