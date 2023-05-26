Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,355 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TAP stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.13. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -137.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. StockNews.com raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.87.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

