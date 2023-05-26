Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 338,249 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $12,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:CPE opened at $31.73 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $64.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 30,250 shares of company stock worth $944,795. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

