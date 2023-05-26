Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.60 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $162.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $232.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.41.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277 in the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.09.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

