Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.07 Million Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 282,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $12,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Terex by 318.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE TEX opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.70.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 91,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 138,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $8,026,740.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,862,129.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,053 shares of company stock valued at $11,441,138 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

