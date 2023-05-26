Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.12 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 318.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824,967 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $13.43.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.