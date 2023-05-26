Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.26 Million Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,432,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $12,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COTY. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 335.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Coty by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

NYSE COTY opened at $10.97 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Coty had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

