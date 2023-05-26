Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.28 Million Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $12,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,576,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,359,000 after acquiring an additional 40,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LivaNova by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,800,000 after buying an additional 162,744 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in LivaNova by 10.0% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,089,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,086,000 after buying an additional 190,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,346,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,190,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,382,000 after acquiring an additional 131,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $44.42 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $70.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.43 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $94,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIVN. Mizuho began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

About LivaNova

(Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.