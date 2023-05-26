Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.41 Million Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,008,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 728,292 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $12,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SABR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SABR. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $3.54 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

