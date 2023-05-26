Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.60 Million Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $12,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after buying an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,889,000 after buying an additional 160,517 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 7,558.2% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 128,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 127,204 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 271,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,972,000 after purchasing an additional 81,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,338.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $5,795,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,591,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,435,296.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $2,614,379.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $5,795,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,591,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,435,296.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,023 shares of company stock valued at $13,943,688. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP stock opened at $107.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.18 and a 200-day moving average of $102.98. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $125.87.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $686.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBP. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.14.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

