Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.84 Million Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 355,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $12,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $36.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

