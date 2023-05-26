Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $12,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 160.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 39.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $72.00 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $63.17 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.13.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

