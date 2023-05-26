Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,866 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $11,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 347,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 339,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 35,606 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 570,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 860,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 39,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:ETRN opened at $5.90 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ETRN. Citigroup reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

