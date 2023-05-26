Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,600 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $12,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of OFC opened at $22.06 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Corporate Office Properties Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $90,445.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,802.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.