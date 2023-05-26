Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 26,394 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,394 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $11,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in NMI by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 106,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NMI by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NMI by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,949 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in NMI by 355.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 30,404 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in NMI by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 400,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 115,456 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMIH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

NMI Price Performance

NMIH stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $65,846.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,002.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.