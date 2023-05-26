Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 276 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,866 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $12,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after acquiring an additional 174,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 25.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,568,000 after acquiring an additional 91,791 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 667,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,755,000 after acquiring an additional 90,523 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 75,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,701,000 after acquiring an additional 55,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BOH opened at $39.55 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.78.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $502,087.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alicia E. Moy acquired 4,200 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,087.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Further Reading

