Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 823 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $12,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ICU Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Stock Down 3.9 %

ICUI stock opened at $174.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -90.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.90 and a twelve month high of $212.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.12 and its 200-day moving average is $170.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $578.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.60 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

