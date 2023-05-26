Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,351 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $12,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGM. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,251. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

