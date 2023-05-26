Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,679 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $12,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Axos Financial by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Axos Financial by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Axos Financial by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AX opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.94 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mosich Nick bought 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 514,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,715,365.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mosich Nick purchased 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.