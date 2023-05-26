Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,240 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 635,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,240 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $2,373,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 54.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 118,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 41,417 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 16.8% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 296,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 42,698 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPH opened at $29.21 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPH. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

