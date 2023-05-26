Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,473 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,301 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 25,473 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $11,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,655,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after acquiring an additional 878,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,104,000 after buying an additional 623,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,867,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 10th. OTR Global raised Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.5 %

TPR stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

