Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,844 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $12,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Allegion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Allegion by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Allegion by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,137,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.49 and its 200 day moving average is $109.78. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $123.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

