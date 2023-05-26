Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 30,294 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,294 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veradigm by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Veradigm by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Veradigm by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDRX opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Veradigm Inc. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76.

A number of analysts have commented on MDRX shares. TheStreet lowered Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

