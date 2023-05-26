Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,224 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,636 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Activity

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $172,032.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,737 shares in the company, valued at $170,484.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $33.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.04. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.02 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Further Reading

