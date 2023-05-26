Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 34,687 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,687 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $11,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 119.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 89.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

