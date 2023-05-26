Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 43,369 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 457,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,369 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KSS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kohl’s Stock Down 5.1 %

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury bought 92,500 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $19.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -444.43%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Stories

