Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,796 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,796 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $11,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBWI. Barclays boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 4.2 %

BBWI stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

