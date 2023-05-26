Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 104.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in FOX by 1,117.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

FOXA stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $37.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.60.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

