Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140,134 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,604,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,908,000 after purchasing an additional 368,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,033 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,974,000 after acquiring an additional 207,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,038,000 after acquiring an additional 27,362 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT opened at $85.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $116.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

